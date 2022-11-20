277 selfies after son killed his mom

- Advertisement -

In the 1800s, taking photos of dead people wasn’t disturbing but not when you kill someone and take selfies with their dead body.

in fact, it was reassuring. Taking pictures of the dead was a practice during those days when photos were costly and people didn’t have pictures of themselves when they were alive.

Post-mortem photography was a way then for families to remember their deceased loved ones.

But not for David Sumney. The Pennsylvania man who bludgeoned his mother, Margaret Sumney, aged 67, to death in 2019 before he dumped her body in her bathtub.

Not content with the killing, he took selfies with her lifeless body. David was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison.

In a report from The Daily Beast, Sumney pleaded guilty to third-degree murder.

According to prosecutors, David denied to the police that he had anything to do with his mother’s death, but when investigators took a look at his phone, they found a myriad of pictures of his mother’s bloody body which he took beginning at 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 30, 2019.

“In between many of the photos of the victim appear selfies of the defendant in which he is seen with blood smeared on his face, and in one photo giving a thumb’s up pose.”

277 selfies

Sumney had 277 gruesome pictures of his mother on his phone and also videotaped himself washing her corpse off in the tub, according to TribLive.

A CBS Pittsburg report disclosed that his mother’s family is outraged at the plea deal and the sentence he received. Mary Ellen, the older sister of Sumney’s mother, wanted him “to get the death penalty.”

His half-sister, Ellen was quoted as saying, “The sickest part is the pictures. The 277 pictures. You only take pictures if you want to go back and see what you did.”

Was David mentally ill? Or it was a ploy so he can, later on, use the “insanity defense” thereby getting a much lower sentence or early parole?

