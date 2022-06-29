Son Ye Jin & Hyun Bin expecting first child

- Advertisement -

South Korean actress Son Ye Jin, 40 announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on June 27. She shared the joyful news saying “A new life has found its way to us.”

Son got married to fellow actor Hyun Bin, 39 earlier this year in a grand wedding ceremony complete with a flowing white dress.

In her post the actress gushes about her news, “You are all well, right? I am doing well. Today I want to carefully share some joyful news. A new life has come to us..

“I’m still a bit dazed, but I am feeling changes in my body every day with concern and excitement. As thankful as I am, I also feel that much cautious, so I haven’t even told anyone around me yet.

”Before it gets later, I am sharing this news with fans and acquaintances who must have been waiting as much as us. We will make sure to protect the valuable life that has come to us. I hope all of you will also protect what is valuable in your lives and live in good health. Be happy ❤️,” reads her post.

The couple confirmed their relationship on January 1 this year, and got married in March 2022. They left for their honeymoon on April 11.

Son and Hyun are best known for the globally popular show Crash Landing on You which is a cross-border romance drama. The television series is about a successful South Korean businesswoman and heiress who, while paragliding near Seoul, South Korea, is swept up by a storm and crash lands in the North Korean portion of the Demilitarized Zone. There she meets an army captain in the Korean People’s Army who helps her hide. They soon fall in love despite the conflict between both countries.

This isn’t the first time the couple have worked together. They also starred in the 2018 film titled The Negotiation.