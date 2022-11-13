Song Ji Hyo helps fallen fan get up at KLIA

- Advertisement -

On Thursday, 10 November, Running Man star Song Ji-hyo arrived at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia. She was welcomed by a crowd of fans.

One of her fans had fallen on the floor amidst the rush and the 41-year-old actress rushed to help the fallen fan despite being heavily guarded by security personnel.

A fan caught the scene on camera and shared it on TikTok.

In the caption, @foreversjh wrote: “Songjihyo’s reaction after seeing (one of) her fans fall. This is one of the reasons why people love her so much!”

Following the post, Song received praise and positive feedback in the comments section for her kind and thoughtful gesture.

There were fans who said that they wished it was them who needed a hand after falling down.

She paid a visit to Malaysia to promote Glutanex, a skincare product for which she is a brand ambassador.

To quote one commentator, “Aww, all of a sudden I feel like falling too.” Another added, “That’s why I like her so much. She’s so humble.”

In another video posted on Xuan's Instagram, Song could be heard asking fans who were at the airport to be careful. "Be careful, be careful! Come here. It's dangerous," she said. Interestingly, the actress also didn't forget to greet some of the fans in attendance.

