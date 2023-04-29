South Africa’s WHITES ONLY town INCREASING in population 

In the day and age of our seemingly “post racial” society, it appears that those in South Africa are feeling the contrary. Previously, the country was in a decades-long battle to have equal rights among their citizens over the Whites only policy. The Black South Africans have been long oppressed until the early 1990s. To put things into perspective, that was only 30 years ago.

According to the Guardian, Orania (the Whites only town) is thriving now, three decades after becoming a sleepy outpost. Over the past seven years, its population, which is currently around 1,700, has doubled. According to a recent census, growth is to exceed 10% annually.

Population expansion results in a booming housing market and building sector. New apartment buildings and walk ups have joined neat suburban homes, selling for as much as R1.5 million ($81,480), putting them on level with comparable residences in Johannesburg. Brick and aluminium manufacturers are located in an industrial area and sell their goods all throughout South Africa.

No evidence of diminishing growth is present. A sewage treatment facility with room for 10,000 additional households is currently in the works.

There are several racist tweets popping up in the replies of the post. One user states that the inherent problems in South Africa’s major cities are due to the Black people. However, this statement is taking the situation out of context. Furthermore, another user quotes a Singaporean member of parliament talking about actual “freedom” where it is regarding the safety of an individual.

Other replies are asking about the crime rates in the Black villages in the country. Another user cites that there are criminal activities everywhere, but the village area is generally safer than the city centres. Following that, the only drawback in these small villages is that they are following a “mob justice” rule.

Twitter users are showing support towards these types of towns as they claim that the White South Africans simply want to be alone. Furthermore, the user states that they purchased the land from the government fair and square and are free to do with it as they please.

Now, it is a sad reality to see such things going on as we are all humans and we should be able to live with one another despite the colour of our skin.

