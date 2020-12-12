Home International COVID-19 South Korea reports highest number of new coronavirus cases

South Korea reports highest number of new coronavirus cases

An additional 150 testing centres will be set up in areas with the heavy movement of people including train stations

Pedestrians walk past a poster depicting the coronavirus as a bomb to warn against the covid-19 novel coronavirus at the city hall in Seoul on December 8, 2020. (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP)

Author

AFP
AFP

Date

Category

InternationalCOVID-19
- Advertisement -

South on Saturday reported its highest daily number of so far, with a surge centred on the capital region sparking fears the country could lose control of the spread.

Officials announced 950 new infections after several days reporting numbers ranging from about 500 to 600.

Some 669 were reported in the greater Seoul area on Saturday, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, prompting worries about a major in the densely populated area — home to half the country’s 52 million people.

“This is the last hurdle before the roll-out of and treatments,” President Moon Jae-in said in a statement, calling the situation “very grave”.

- Advertisement -

“The will make utmost efforts using the full administrative power” to bring the spread under control, he added.

An additional 150 testing centres will be set up in areas with the heavy movement of people including train stations.

Officials said infections linked to a church and a in the Seoul metropolitan area, as well as private gatherings, drove up the tally of cases.

The spike came despite the government’s tightening of rules in the capital area earlier this week.

- Advertisement -

The measures include a on gatherings of more than 50 people and spectators at sports events. Cafes can serve only takeaways, while restaurants must close by 9 pm, with only deliveries permitted afterwards.

Despite the changes, “people’s movement has not been reduced significantly”, senior KDCA official Lim Sook-young told a news briefing.

“Infections from personal face-to-face have been continuing… Please cancel all such ,” she said.

Saturday’s figure takes the total number of domestic recorded cases in the country to more than 36,800.

- Advertisement -

endured one of the worst early outbreaks outside mainland , but brought broadly under control with its “trace, test and treat” approach.

It never imposed the kind of lockdowns ordered in much of and other parts of the world.

The country has previously been held up as a model of how to combat the pandemic, including by the .

The public has largely followed social distancing and other rules, such as wearing .

© Agence -Presse

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Shoppers flock to England’s reopened high streets as lockdown ends

by Callum PATON Shoppers returned to England’s high streets Wednesday as shops reopened following the end of a four-week coronavirus...
Read more
Featured News

In Johor, Orang Asli run for the woods over fears of Covid-19 in village

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 11 -- A group of Orang Asli from Johor have fled into the surrounding forests for...
Read more
Featured News

Umno killing itself if it seeks DAP’s help to form Perak state government

COMMENTARY, Dec. 6 -- Perak Umno seems to have stepped into political quicksand as a result of the recent...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram