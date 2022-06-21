South Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk was a bully in school

- Advertisement -

South Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk is said to have been a bully in school, specifically during his middle and high school years.

The revelation came about as a result of an exclusive report from The Days News when an informant told the media outlet that Nam was a bully for six years throughout his teenage school years.

The source also mentioned that Nam was always hanging out with the other bullies in school and they had a group of at least 15 students.

The group including Nam were known to have shoved students, cut lunch queues and swear and hit other students. He was also accused of using students as ‘bread shuttles”. ‘Bread shuttle’ is a term used when a bully uses a person to run their errands and be at their beck and call with consequences should they refuse.

The source said pranks like throwing mechanical pencil leads and pulling out chairs before students sat down were common place for Nam.

At the other end of the spectrum, severe bullying has even led to some of his classmates receiving psychiatric treatment and avoiding watching television so they don’t have to see him on tv.

As proof of his statements and to substantiate the bullying story, the source even furnished a picture of their high school yearbook from Suil High School, 2013. Nam Joo Hyuk is an alumni from the high school and has made donations to the school previously.

The 28-year-old Nam started his career as a model appearing in several music videos before he made his screen debut as an actor in The Idle Mermaid in 2014.

He then shot to fame in the television series Who Are You: School 2015, and became well known for leading roles in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo, The Bride of Habeak, The Light In Your Eyes, The School Nurse Files, Start Up and Twenty-Five Twenty-One.

- Advertisement 2-