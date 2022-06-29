South Korean girl group fromis_9 cancels comeback performances

- Advertisement -

Korean girl group fromis_9 were all set to make a comeback but their shows had to be cancelled after several members of the group were injured in a car accident.

The group’s agency PLEDIS Entertainment made the announcement on June 26 stating that five of its members Song Hayoung, Park Jiwon, Lee Seoyeon, Lee Chaeyoung and Baek Jiheon were involved in a car accident on June 25.

Luckily the five only suffered minor injuries but they have been advised by doctors to limit physical activity and keep an eye on their condition after treatment.

Due to this their comeback concert both for the media and fan showcase which was scheduled to take place on June 27 has been cancelled.

However the group’ mini album from our Memento Box will still be released on schedule on June 27 at 6pm.

The agency also stated it remains uncertain whether the five will be able to dance on stage during the comeback promotions and there may be further changes to their schedule depending on their recovery.

Fromis_9 comprises nine members: Roh Ji-sun, Song Ha-young, Lee Sae-rom, Lee Chae-young, Lee Na-gyung, Park Ji-won, Lee Seo-yeon, Baek Ji-heon and Jang Gyu-ri.

The group made its debut on January 24, 2018, under Stone Music Entertainment with the release of their first extended play, To. Heart.

The agency’s full statement is as follows:

Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to provide you with information on the health status of some of the fromis_9 members and their future schedule.

Song Hayoung, Park Jiwon, Lee Seoyeon, Lee Chaeyoung, and Baek Jiheon were in a car accident on Saturday, June 25. Fortunately, the injury of the members and other passengers in the car was not serious, and they were all immediately taken to the emergency room for medical examination and treatment.

These five members got a more thorough examination on Sunday, June 26. They were advised by doctors that they should continue to receive medical treatment for their muscle pain and bruises, although they have been confirmed to have no fractures. Doctors also provided opinions that the members’ physical condition should be attentively monitored and they should refrain from increasing the amount of activities more than necessary for the next few days.

In this regard, we would like to inform you that fromis_9’s 5th Mini Album “from our Memento Box” will be released as scheduled on Monday, June 27. However, for the safety of the fromis_9 members, the media showcase and fan showcase, scheduled on June 27 will not proceed. We ask for your kind understanding from all our fans and members of the press.

Our company has decided to respect and follow the advice from the medical staff to place the members’ speedy recovery as a top priority and adjust the group’s future activities and schedule accordingly. Please kindly note that depending on the recovery status of Song Hayoung, Park Jiwon, Lee Seoyeon, Lee Chaeyoung, and Baek Jiheon, their future schedule will be arranged with plenty of flexibility and they may not be able to perform choreography on stage.

We will continue to provide support for treatment and rapid recovery of these five members of fromis_9.

Thank you.