South Korea’s Kim Seon-ho makes a comeback after scandal

- Advertisement -

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho is all ready to make a comeback. Several months after being involved in a controversy with his former partner. Kim is ready to return to acting.

The actor was in hot soup about eight months ago as he was accused of forcing his ex-girlfriend to have an abortion. The accusation was made in an anonymous post addressed to ‘Actor K’

The situation then began to get out of hand turning into a scandal for which Kim had to apologize several times to fans. He said he was sorry for being careless and promised to reflect on his deeds.

After the controversy several reports came to light. This ranged from a story of him being hospitalized to his friends backing him up with proof in the form of a text conversation between him and his former partner that allegedly proved his innocence. The Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha star however suffered a huge blow to his public image due to the scandal.

”I’m sorry that I’ve made you go through difficult times because of my shortcomings… thank you for celebrating my birthday this year as well and sending me more birthday wishes than I deserve. I will remember the precious feelings you’ve expressed to me, and I will become an actor that can repay your support and encouragement,” Kim Seon-ho wrote in his letter to fans.

Kim began his career on stage and appeared in numerous roles before his on screen debut in 2017 with Good Manager. He rose to fame in the television series Start-Up and is now most famous for his leading role in romcom Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha which airs on tvN and Netflix.

Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha is a story that revolves around Yoon Hye-Jin (Shin Min-a) a dentist who moves to a small seaside village in Gongjin where she meets the popular Hong Du-sik (Kim Seon-ho). Hong is well liked for his caring nature as he does odd jobs for the elderly. Yoon and Hong often cross paths and start to fall for each other.