South Park Mocks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were the subject of a parody in the latest episode of South Park. The new episode was titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour” and was broadcasted on Comedy Central in the US.

According to a report in Wales Online, royal expert Kinsey Schofield said that this would definitely damage Markle’s political ambitions. “South Park called her a sorority girl, they called her an influencer, they even recreated some of those old sexy poses she did for magazines.

“I do think this is going to upset her because let’s not forget Meghan does associate with these high profile political figures; Kamala Harris, Stacey Abrams. She’s friends with Hilary Clinton. I do think she has bigger aspirations for herself, things like this don’t help.”

In the South Park episode, main character Kyle Broflovski is dumbfounded when he finds out that “the dumb prince and his stupid wife” have become his new neighbours after moving into a home opposite his house.”

“It is seriously driving me crazy,” complains Broflovski in the episode. “I’m sick of hearing about them but I can’t get away from them. They’re everywhere, in my f******* face.”

“Look Kyle, we just kind of don’t care about some dumb prince and his stupid wife,” replies his friend Stan Marsh.

The South Park parody also features a scene that takes places on a talk show called Good Morning Canada in which the pair enter the stage holding placards that read: “We want our privacy!, and: “Stop looking at us!”, whilst the talk show host introduced a copy of the prince’s book, titled Waaagh.”

The host of the show then tells the prince in the scene, “You’ve lived a life with the royal family, you’ve had everything handed to you, but you say your life has been hard, and now you’ve written all about it in your new book, ‘WAAAGH”.

He then holds up a copy of WAAGH which has the prince’s face on the cover which is very similar to Prince Harry’s real life memoir.

“Yes, that’s right,” the prince then says before he is interrupted by his wife who says, “I was totally like ‘you should write a book ‘cause your family’s like stupid and then so are like journalists,” she said.

The cartoon characters feature the flame-haired prince and his wife, who is wearing the exact same dusty pink outfit that Meghan donned for Trooping the Colour in 2018. The episode features endless digs at the Sussexes.

