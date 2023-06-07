Box Office Sensation: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse generates $120.5 million on opening

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” debuted in U.S. and Canadian theaters with a staggering $120.5 million, more than tripling the opening of 2018 animated original and displaying the kind of movie-to-movie box-office surge that would make even the mightiest Hollywood franchises envious.

According to studio projections released on Sunday, Sony Pictures’ “Across the Spider-Verse,” the multiverse-spinning animated Spider-Man spinoff, is far above expectations thanks to excellent reviews and a lot of hype for the much-awaited sequel to the Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Spider-Man

2018’s “Into the Spider-Verse” delivered a burst of innovation in the sometimes-conventional world of superhero films by adding a teenage web-slinger from Brooklyn, Miles Morales, a punk-rock Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), and a number of other Spider-People. It began with $35.4 million and ended up making $384.3 million in total.

The film’s universe-skipping realms are exponentially expanded in “Across the Spider-Verse,” which cost $100 million to produce, or about half as much as the typical live-action comic book movie. Therefore, “Across the Spider-Verse” would have been a success at even the projected $80 million that “Spider-Verse” had been expected to open at.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at Comscore, claims that sequels rarely see a rise in movie office revenue. The law of diminishing returns is typically in effect.

There are several explanations for why “Across the Spider-Verse” had such amazing box office growth. For starters, the company produced a film that appealed to both moviegoers and critics, earning a “A” CinemaScore and a 95% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, respectively.

Instead, it became an overnight success at the box office and had the second-largest domestic debut of 2023, only behind “The Super Mario Bros. Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson’s “Across the Spider-Verse” even outperformed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The best opening weekend of the summer so far was “The LEGO Movie 3,” which made a $118 million start.

The movie is the second installment in a trilogy that will be completed by a third chapter’s release the following year, which is directed by writer-producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. With $88.1 million worldwide, “Across the Spider-Verse” will definitely outperform expectations.

