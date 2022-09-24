Grab Your Favourite Flavour From This Delicious SpongeBob SquarePants Popcorn Series Before It Finishes

- Advertisement -

Having a quick snack is part of today’s tradition and now the SpongeBob SquarePants Popcorn Series is adding new flavours to this tradition.

Ask any Singaporean what they think the national pastime is, and the answer is likely to involve food. There is no better way to taste our diverse food culture than through the most popular local snacks in Singapore! From all-time favourites to local spins on well-loved snacks, there is no shortage of snack options when you are in Singapore! Already hankering for a quick snack?

Next time you have got the munchies, indulge in The Kettle Gourmet’s latest, limited-edition popcorn series. We see many popcorn brands these days coming up with different flavours like seaweed and cuttlefish, but you must not have seen this unique combination of flavouring and packaging that The Kettle Gourmet has introduced. This new series offers popcorn packs in 3 iconic local popcorn flavours, featuring cute SpongeBob SquarePants characters on them.

The Kettle Gourmet has grown to be one of the leading popcorn manufacturers and distributors in Singapore that serves freshly hand-baked popcorn snacks with unique localised flavours. When producing their hand-baked popcorn, The Kettle Gourmet exclusively uses kernels of the best possible quality sourced from all over the globe. They use only canola oil that has been purified to its fullest extent in manufacturing, which helps ensure that the popcorn has no residues of harmful trans fats. The Kettle Gourmet’s popcorn is manufactured without using any artificial substances or materials modified via genetic engineering. This ensures that the popcorn is as natural as possible. It is also Halal-certified.

While they have several popular contemporary flavours such as salted caramel, cookies and cream and Bailey’s, their eye-opening ones are the most exotic local flavours. Each packaging of this SpongeBob SquarePants series offers delicious popcorn that will melt in your mouth while you enjoy the next Netflix movie.

Even if you do not have frequent movie nights, any time hunger strikes, you can reach for one of these munch-worthy flavours of popcorn. Let us look closely at what each of these packs really has in them.

SpongeBob SquarePants Chilling In A Chocolatey Mood

What better way to introduce this series than with SpongeBob himself on one of the world’s most loved flavours: Chocolate! The classic chocolate flavour is filled with chocolaty goodness with a pleasant, rich taste that will give a melting and creamy feel to the mouth! With SpongeBob SquarePants shown lazing on a deck chair and chilling with beachwear and sunglasses on the packaging, this serves as a lovely snack adding a deliciously sweet twist to the traditional popcorn taste.

Squidward Tentacles Reminiscing The Nasi Lemak Taste

Nasi Lemak is a bestselling flavour among Kettle Gourmet’s popcorn range. Consistently in demand, this crowd favourite flavour has been paired with Squidward Tentacles for the limited-edition SpongeBob SquarePants series. Having its roots in Malay cuisine, this unique flavour will give you a mind-blowing taste explosion. It has a crunchy savoury sweetness that reminds one of village neighbourliness and memories of a simpler life. One of the best classic Asian flavours to tantalise your tastebuds with, the SpongeBob series has a laidback happy Squidward Tentacles making music on the packaging.

Patrick Star Delighted With Pulut Hitam Savouriness

The Pulut Hitam flavour featuring Patrick Star on the packaging gives out the same aromatic notes of curry and spices but in the form of crunchy, bite-sized popcorn. It has a unique blend of ground black rice with fresh and salty coconut milk. You will not only find it addictive but also easy to devour without making a mess. Its velvety texture combined with colourful packaging definitely creates a very tempting look!

Get A SpongeBob Popcorn Gift Box For Your Friends

Can’t decide? Grab all 3 in a special edition SpongeBob SquarePants gift box, so you get a hit of chocolate and two Asian flavours in one bundle. You can also get this bundle to gift it to your friends while you yourself enjoy each of the savoury flavours at different times to get into different moods. Either way, this bundle pack is a perfect snack for a party or movie night for SpongeBob SquarePants fans!

A Word From Zac, Who Started The Kettle Gourmet As A Hobby

Kettle Gourmet started off as a humble backroom kitchen and has been offering a broad selection of mouthwatering popcorn at reasonable prices for years.

According to Zac, the founder of The Kettle Gourmet who now serves as the company’s CEO, “After all of these years, the fact that we are now in a position to collaborate on anything seems to me like the realisation of a dream. When I was younger, I devoted a great deal of my time to watching SpongeBob SquarePants, and the fact that we were given permission to use one of my all-time favourite characters on the package made me extremely thrilled.”

Zac believes through brand collaborations to generate more awareness for his uniquely-flavoured popcorn, he will be able to entice more consumers to try new flavours and possibly be loyal fans of The Kettle Gourmet. “It is humbling to consider how far we have come from where we started, as well as the opportunities to collaborate with well-known firms like SpongeBob SquarePants,” said the founder of Kettle Gourmet, Zac.

In the new SpongeBob SquarePants Popcorn Series, the price of a single 80-gram packet is S$8.50, while a gift set box that contains all three SpongeBob SquarePants flavours is S$24.90.

The Kettle Gourmet’s one-of-a-kind flavour combinations of popcorns are available for purchase on www.thekettlegourmet.com, Lazada, Shopee, Qoo10, Food Panda, Grab Food, FairPrice Online and at 31 FairPrice Finest Outlets. Grab them before they are gone!

