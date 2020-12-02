spotify-wrapped-2020:-bts-and-bieber-tops-malaysia’s-most-streamed-artists,-siti-nurhaliza-still-local-favourite

- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 1 — K-Pop boy band BTS dominated while Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber and YG Entertainment’s girl group Blackpink completed the top three spots in music streaming platform Spotify’s top streamed artists in Malaysia for 2020.

Datuk Siti Nurhaliza regained her top spot as Malaysia’s most streamed local artist in 2020, making it her third time topping the list after dominating in 2017 and 2018.

Sharing the top tier for Spotify’s most streamed local artist are hip-hop group, K-Clique who came in second followed by local singer and songwriter Faizal Tahir in third followed by R&B singer, Yonnyboii and Anugerah Juara Lagu 34 champion Naim Daniel.

Taylor Swift is Malaysia’s most streamed female artist while Justin Bieber tops Malaysia’s most streamed male artist and BTS takes the title for the group category on the platform.

Scottish singer and songwriter Lewis Capaldi has Malaysia’s most streamed song with his Before You Go hit while Yonnyboii’s Sakit featuring Zynakal is the top most streamed local song this year.

Spotify also revealed some of the most popular podcasts in Malaysia including Mamak Sessions, The Aida Azlin Show and Ted Talk Daily.

The Spotify music streaming platform was launched in 2008 and boasts over 60 million tracks and over 320 million users across 92 markets.

