Dylan Sprouse was body shamed by Disney exec when he was young

Kim Rhodes, who played the mom of Dylan and Cole Sprouse in “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” revealed how a Disney executive made hurtful comments about Dylan’s body.
That was when the twins were 12 years old and the Disney executive compared Dylan’s body unfavorably to Cole Sprouse’s physique and demanded an end to junk food until Dylan resembled his brother.
The revelations were made during a recent interview on Christy Carlson Romano’s Vulnerable podcast.
Sprouse body-shamed
The incident occurred publicly at the craft service table, where the executive criticized Dylan Sprouse’s appearance, causing embarrassment and discomfort.