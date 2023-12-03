Dylan Sprouse was body shamed by Disney exec when he was young

Rhodes passionately defended Dylan Sprouse, confronting the executive and admonishing them for their unacceptable behavior toward a child. She said they had no right to speak in such a manner, especially in a context meant for children’s entertainment.

“The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” aired from 2005 to 2008 and was followed by a spinoff, “The Suite Life on Deck,” which continued until 2011. After his time on the show ended, Dylan Sprouse pursued education at New York University, earning a degree in video game design. Recently, he married model Barbara Palvin, with Cole Sprouse as his best man.

Rhodes also shared on the Back to the Best podcast that both twins were protective of their co-stars on set. She recounted an incident where Dylan Sprouse refused to deliver a fat joke aimed at her during filming, choosing to skip the line repeatedly.

When pressed by an executive to say the line in front of a live audience, Dylan Sprouse stood firm, refusing to disrespect any woman in that manner and insisting on delivering respectful, humorous lines instead.

Read More News