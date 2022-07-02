Squid Game actor Wi Ha Joon is in Singapore

- Advertisement -

Fans of South Korean star Wi Ha Joon are going to be pleased as punch as the actor has arrived in Singapore. Famous for his role in the super hit series Squid Game, he was seen leaving Incheon International Airport in Korea on June 29 and later spotted at Changi airport.

The Korean heartthrob is in Singapore for the filming of a K-drama that is based on Louisa May Alcott’s famous classic novel titled Little Women.

The K-drama bears the same name and will be a modern day adaptation centered around the four sisters.

The film will premiere in August 2022 and will be released on Netflix.

The star is said to be in the city for filming for two weeks but it isn’t known if he will extend his stay or not.

There is speculation that the shooting will take place on Robinson Road as Tower Transit and SBS Transit announced that their buses will not be taking this route on July 3 between 7am and 4pm due to a filming event.

His agency MS Team Entertainment has not released any statement regarding his itinerary. This is the first time the star is filming abroad after he rose to stardom in Squid Game. His last collaboration was in an action-comedy series titled Bad and Crazy where he acted alongside model-actor Lee Dong Wook. Wi Ha Joon is expected to make his small-screen comeback this year.

He is also scheduled to appear in another fantasy-romance drama titled Gyeongseong Creature alongside Park Seo Joon and Han So Hee in the first half of 2023. Filming for this is currently underway and it will also premiere on Netflix.

The 30-year-old style icon and K-drama star is highly in demand as a brand ambassador. His latest coup includes becoming brand ambassador for Filipino clothing line BENCH in May. BENCH has outlets in the United States, Middle East, China, Myanmar and Singapore.