Stage actor Bobby Tamayo shot dead four times inside home

Tamayo's friends on social media said that there were no signs of and the CCTV inside his home was covered

Manila Bulletin
Celebrity
Manila  — Friends of theater actor Bobby Tamayo are seeking for his after he was allegedly shot dead four times by unidentified men inside his home Wednesday morning.

The hashtag #JusticeforBobbyTamayo trended on after the stage actor was found dead inside his home.

Tamayo’s friends on said that there were no signs of robbery and the inside his home was covered.

A statement from the Gawad Sining Short Festival read: “Murdered early this morning. Four gunshot wounds.No signs of theft.Probably premeditated murder. Bobby Tamayo was a humble and kindly actor despite his accomplishments in the industry. Enjoy our Savior Jesus’ presence, brother Bobby. ”

Martin de Vera, voice-over talent, commented on : “ kuya Bobby Tamayo, you were an inspiration to me. I wanted to be an actor and was given the honour to work with you on a student film. You are so generous in sharing what you know and thank you so much for teaching me while I work with you. Because of all your achievements, you are still humble and down to earth. Whatever happened to you, I hope we find . This world is too unfair to take someone like you for what they did to you.”

One of his current was “Bar Boys” where he played the father of Rocco Nacino.

