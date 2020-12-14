Home Asia Featured News State PKR chiefs say let party decide after leaked messages...

State PKR Youth chiefs say let party decide after leaked WhatsApp messages critical of

Rafizi Ramli emerged from self-exile tweeting that Anwar is being surrounded by "flatterers" are a liability to the Opposition leader

keep-calm-and-let-top-brass-clarify,-state-pkr-youth-chiefs-say-after-leaked-whatsapp-messages-critical-of-anwar

AsiaFeatured NewsSouth East AsiaMalaysia
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 13 — All 14 state PKR leaders tonight implored their peers to resolve their party differences through internal channels instead of airing their grievances publicly.

They pleaded with their party colleagues not to let their agitation show, cautioning that disharmony could be used against them and jeopardise party president Datuk Seri ’s chances of taking over the federal .

“We take note of the issue of a leaked screenshot of closed discussions involving the leadership of Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) ,” the 14 state wing leaders said in a joint statement.

They said any dissatisfaction should be resolved using internal party channels, adding that there will be a meeting of the PKR Youth leadership council soon.

“We call on all leaders and members of AMK at all levels to calm down, and to be fair and provide appropriate for the leadership to clarify the situation.

“We believe the AMK leadership will remain committed and fully the leadership of Datuk Seri President in his efforts to build a better Malaysia and for the prosperity of the people,” they added.

The 14 also stated their loyalty to ’s leadership.

The joint statement follows a report by The Malaysian Insight regarding leaked messages claiming Anwar’s detractors included PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, his deputy Thiban Subbramaniam, and wing secretary Syukri Razab.

Three wing leaders in Gombak, Shah Alam and Port Dickson demanded disciplinary action against Akmal and the other internal critics.

This prompted former PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli to emerge from self-exile and tweet that Anwar is being surrounded by “flatterers” are a liability to the Opposition leader.

