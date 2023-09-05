Heatwave sparks inmate protest at Stillwater Prison in Minnesota

A tense situation at Stillwater Prison in Minnesota, involving approximately 100 inmates, has been resolved without incident. Inmates in one housing unit refused to return to their cells on Sunday, citing concerns over their well-being amid dangerously high temperatures gripping the region.

Advocates, many of whom have family members incarcerated in the facility, say the protest was triggered by excessive heat, lack of air conditioning, and limited access to showers and ice during repeated lockdowns over the past two months.

The Stillwater Prison, located in Bayport, about 25 miles east of Minneapolis, found itself under the spotlight as the region faced a heat advisory with temperatures nearing 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 Celsius).

Marvina Haynes, a representative from Minnesota Wrongfully Convicted Judicial Reform and sibling to an inmate at Stillwater, reported receiving calls from inmates as early as 6:30 a.m. “This morning, they decided that they weren’t going to lock into their cells,” noted David Boehnke of the Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee.

The Department of Corrections confirmed that inmates had been in lockdown status at the Stillwater prison due to the holiday weekend, keeping them confined to their cells with limited access to showers, phone use, and recreation.

Bart Andersen, the executive director of the union representing Stillwater’s correctional officers, expressed his concern in a statement, calling the incident “endemic” and shedding light on the challenges faced by the Minnesota Department of Corrections due to chronic understaffing.

Advocates outside the prison are now seeking a meeting with officials to address the living conditions of inmates and explore potential solutions for the future.

Stillwater Prison is like “pizza oven”

Stillwater Prison, originally built in 1914, currently houses approximately 1,200 inmates. Kevin Reese, founder of the criminal justice organization “Until We Are All Free,” vividly described Stillwater as a “pizza oven” during summers, recounting his own experience of incarceration at the facility from 2006 through 2009. He pointed out that the century-old building lacks air conditioning and central air, and even the walls seem to sweat under the scorching heat.

As concerns over the treatment of inmates during extreme weather conditions continue to mount, advocates and officials must come together to find a solution that ensures the safety and well-being of all those within the walls of Stillwater Prison.

