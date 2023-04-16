How to stop overthinking and getting stressed out

If you are the sort of person who has to think about every scenario, best and worst case and constantly and relentless can’t help overthinking it can be a very tiring and stressful way to live.

Mumbai based psychologist, Dr Sanam Devidasani says it’s actually a protective mechanism.

Process of Overthinking

“Our bodies are wired to survive any danger. It’s just that our bodies cannot tell the difference between a life threatening danger and one that’s not. So we react with the same intensity and feel anxious.”

“This danger can also be experienced as something internal – overwhelming feelings and overthinking – it comes up to alert us so that we pay attention. It’s human nature to want to be in control – you think of every possible thing that can go wrong and over-prepare so that nothing goes wrong. But can you actually avoid every worst possible scenario? No.”

It looks like a harmless thing and even seems like a good thing to do to always be prepared but it’s not.

Psychologist Lalitaa Suglani said it often leads to anxiety, depression and stress.

“Overthinking can negatively affect your emotional and physical well-being and may interfere with your ability to make decisions, enjoy your present moment and have a good night’s sleep.”

Overthinking Patterns

Dr Devidasani offers 10 tips to avoid overthinking. (Excerpt from Vogue)

Be aware of your thought patterns. Challenge your thoughts. Distance yourself from your thoughts. Your thoughts are not you. Move your focus away from the problem. Is this under my control? Make the distinction between things you can’t control. Remember that overthinking will not end well Realistic thinking. If you are feeling something is potentially dooming or harmful, reframe the thought to something more realistic. Check your facts and don’t try to read other people’s minds. Use a mindfulness or grounding technique to remain calm. Keep a journal and write down your thoughts so they are easier to evaluate and understand. Don’t run away from what is making you anxious. Sit down with it and reflect on why you’re feeling this way.

