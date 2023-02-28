Spice Girls among UK stars opting out of Charles coronation

For the upcoming King Charles III’s coronation celebration on May 6, several of UK’s top pop stars, including the Spice Girls, have declined invitations to perform at the historic event.

The Sun reported that Harry Styles, Sir Elton John and The Spice Girls have been unable to make it due to ‘busy touring schedules’, insiders close to the organisers revealed.

One Direction band members are unable to join Styles’ setlist as they were either solo touring or on ‘much-needed downtime’,

No Spice Girls

Despite being ‘the top of the list’, John could not make a quick UK stopover due to a Berlin concert as part of his European tour.

Meanwhile, The Spice Girls won’t be reuniting anytime soon as Mel B, Melanie C, Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham had ‘full calendars’ of business.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their children have not confirmed nor denied their assistance to the historic event, as they have not been getting along greatly after the publication of Harry’s “Spare” book.

Prince William and his wife Kate will be among the confirmed members of the British royal family showing up, alongside over 2,000 rumoured guests.

Adele, Ed Sheeren and Robbie Williams too

As reported by Malay Mail, Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Robbie Williams were also among the other UK artists allegedly rejecting the royal invitation. Spice Girls won’t be alone in dropping out then.

“Organizers are working against the clock to pull together an exciting lineup but have hit a series of challenges,” a source tells The Sun.

“Elton John was top of Charles’ list, but, due to his European tour, which sees him performing in Germany the Friday before, then again soon after the Windsor concert, he isn’t able to make the dash to the U.K. work.

Meanwhile, man-of-the-moment Harry Styles is also tied up with touring and unable to get key band members together, as they’ll be on much-needed downtime.”

Take That is one of the performers

Top performers for the event include Take That, Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue and Dannii Minogue.

“The biggest names and acts in world music are being approached for the concert,” a source says. “If you draw up a list of the most popular acts in the world over the past 30 years, then they are all being considered. But Take That were right near the top of that list and are a massive coup for the organizers to get over the line so early.”

