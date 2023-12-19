Fired Home Secretary Suella Braverman wins DOTY award

Since 2014, The Last Leg has begun an annual tradition of bestowing the satirical title ‘D**k of the Year’ on the most deplorable and infamous public figures in politics and entertainment.

This year, the X users and the hosts have nominated Elon Musk, Rishi Sunak, VAR, Richard Masters, Justin Timberlake, and Suella Braverman as the best candidates, as announced on December 9.

Suella DOTY of the Year

And, after more than a week of casting their votes on social media, Suella Braverman was chosen to be this year’s recipient. Aiming to be as inventive as ever, this year’s award ceremony went above and beyond when they tricked the former secretary into believing she was attending a legitimate, formal event for the launch of a small boat within her constituency.

Wearing a black dress coat and leather black gloves, she made her way to the River Wallington in Fareham. YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners then commenced the plan by reading out what seems to be an introduction speech for Braverman and by announcing that Fareham Fishing, a fictitious company, was launching a small boat for the maritime community.

“Although it may just be a small boat, it will have a big impact on the local maritime community. So without further ado, to launch Fareham Fishing’s newest vessel, please welcome our very own right honorable member, Suella Braverman,” Pieters read aloud.

Braverman’s honor

Following the brief speech, Braverman then stated that it was a real honor to join the ‘fantastic team’ and launch the boat.

However, as she cut the red ribbon, the ‘Fareham Fishing’ board fell away, revealing another sign that reads, “The Last Leg’s D**k of the Year, Suella Braverman.”

The YouTuber hosts then made their exit, leaving Braverman to process what just happened.

Unsure of how to react, Braverman simply said, “I’m not sure what that is all about…It’s been a big, uh, spoof. That’s gonna go viral now…”

British actor and writer Jolyon Rubinstein then shared a video of the incident and commended the Last Leg team for the prank, writing, “Very much enjoyed watching our disgraced former Home Sec being awarded Dick Of The Year. Good work @archiemanners & @joshua_pieters and the @TheLastLeg team.”

