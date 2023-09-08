Mustafa Suleyman predicts: “AI Chief of Staff” for everyone within 5 years

Mustafa Suleyman, co-founder of DeepMind, Google’s illustrious AI division, predicts that within the next five years, every one of us will have our very own AI-powered personal assistant. This bold proclamation comes as the technology driving artificial intelligence becomes increasingly affordable and pervasive.

Suleyman prediction

What sets DeepMind’s co-founder’s vision apart is his assertion that these AI assistants will be more than mere machines; they will become an indispensable part of our lives. According to Suleyman, these personal AI assistants will not only “know you” but also possess excellent intelligence, capable of comprehending your personal history with a level of intimacy previously unheard of.

He suggests that these AI assistants will be able to “preserve things in their working memory.” In practical terms, this means these AI companions will be adept at helping us navigate our daily lives with unprecedented ease. They will not merely assist but become integral to our routines, helping us manage time, fostering creativity, and serving as a reliable research assistant, coach, and companion.

Beyond personal assistance, Suleyman envisions AI’s role transcending into something akin to a “chief of staff.” Much like the high-level corporate position that assists executives in making critical business decisions, AI counterparts will intimately understand our personal information, align with our interests, and adeptly manage the deluge of information we encounter daily.

Suleyman et al.

It’s not just Suleyman who recognizes AI’s transformative potential. Visionaries like Bill Gates and Tim Cook believe AI will reshape our world. Gates likened AI to the internet’s profound impact, foreseeing its potential to simplify the jobs of healthcare workers and educators. Meanwhile, Tim Cook emphasized AI’s enormous potential to influence nearly every aspect of Apple’s operations.

- Advertisement -

For Suleyman, the democratization of AI’s capabilities is inevitable. He envisions a future where AI is as ubiquitous as any commodity, affordable, and accessible to all, enhancing our collective intelligence and productivity.

Read More News

Woman who was mercilessly attacked by a man in public allegedly asked to be hit according to a bystander

The photo above from Pexels

Related Posts