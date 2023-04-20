Google CEO Sundar Pichai warns about the dangers of AI

Google and Alphabet CEO Sungai Pichai is warning everyone to brace themselves for the full impact of artificial intelligence. According to a CNBC report Pichai said that “every product of every company” will be impacted by the the quick development of AI. He said that society needs to be ready for it.

In an interview with CBS’ 60 Minutes Pichai told Scott Pelley, “We need to adapt as a society for it. Jobs that would be disrupted by AI would be “knowledge workers” including writers, accountants, architects and ironically even software engineeers.

“This is going to impact every product across every company. For example, you could be a radiologist, if you think about five to 10 years from now, you’re going to have an AI collaborator with you. You come in the morning, let’s say you have a hundred things to go through, it may say, ‘these are the most serious cases you need to look at first.’”

Pelley viewed advanced AI within Google such as DeepMind, where robots were playing soccer, which they learned themselves and not from human beings. Another product showcased robots getting Pelley an apple that he had asked for.

Pichai also said that the scale of possible disinformation and fake news could be much bigger and cause harm.

Google and Bard

Google launched AI chat board Bard last month.

Google also launched a document outlining recommendations for regulating AI but Pichai said that society must adapt with regulation, laws to punish abuse and treaties among nations to make AI safe for the world as well as rules that “align with human values including morality.”

“It’s not for a company to decide. This is why I think the development of this needs to include not just engineers but social scientists, ethicists, philosophers and so on.”

Pichai was also asked if society is ready for Bard to which he said, “On one hand, I feel no, because the pace at which we can think and adapt as societal institutions, compared to the pace at which the technology is evolving, there seems to be a mismatch.”

Pichai on Bard

He also said that he is optimistic about Bard compared to other technologies that have been launched in the past.

Apparently Pelley also asked Bard why it helps people to which Bard replied “because it makes me happy” which shocked him as it appears Bard has a mind of its own.

When Pelley told Pichai, “Your don’t fully understand how it works and yet you’ve turned it loose on society? Pichai’s reply was, “Let me put it this way, I don’t think we fully understand how a human mind works either.”

