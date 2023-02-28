Two Suspects Arrested, Including 15-Year-Old, in Connection to Shooting of Nine Children

The Columbus Police Department has announced the arrest of two individuals in connection to the shooting that injured nine children at a gas station in Georgia earlier this month.

According to CNN, the suspects have been identified as D’Angelo Robinson, Sr., aged 35, and an unnamed 15-year-old male. Both are in custody on charges of aggravated assault, according to a police department release.

On February 17, a shooting occurred after a group of underage individuals attending a party became involved in an argument. The group moved to a nearby parking lot belonging to a Shell gas station where the incident escalated and resulted in the injury of nine children, all below the age of 18.

Columbus police reported that a 5-year-old boy, who was at the gas station with a family member, was also among the injured.

After news of the shooting incident that left nine children injured, a Twitter user expressed surprise that the event did not receive more attention. The fact that a five-year-old was among the injured has also shocked many.

It is revealed that the injured children are aged between 5-years-old up till 17-years-old. A netizen states that a gang break out broke out at a warehouse, which then continued onwards to a nearby gas station.

Others are unsatisfied with this piece of information, citing that this knowledge is still not helping anyone. The violence towards children should not be acceptable, especially in a public location.

Conspiracy theories about the shooters

Conservative netizens are accusing both the media and the government for failing to give this incident the attention it deserves. Some are saying that this might be due to the race of those involved. Such accusations have given rise to various conspiracy theories.

Some netizens have gone as far as claiming that the government is intentionally dividing people by playing the race card.

Furthermore, the notion that the American government is controlled by a group of “overlords” who hold undue influence over its decisions is another conspiracy theory that lacks credible evidence. Therefore, it is important to remain critical of such claims and avoid jumping to conclusions without proper evidence.

Regardless of whether this was a gang-related incident or not, people should always act with decency in public settings. It is important to prioritise the safety and well-being of children and work towards preventing such incidents from occurring in the future.

