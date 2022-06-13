Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao moves to Chengdu, China

- Advertisement -

Hsiao gushed about China in an interview on the Weibo account of Red Star News on June 8. Red Star News is the mobile news platform of the Chengdu Economic Daily Newspaper.

The announcement of his move took people by surprise and the one-minute video went viral on social media with more than four million views within an hour of being posted.

Online searches for “Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao has moved to Chengdu” was also trending.

The 35-year-old said that he moved to Chengdu as he found living there to be comfortable and it had some anonymity.

“Chengdu is so great. The cost of living is not as high as other cities and there is a lot of room for development. Just think about what will happen in five years if you invest in Chengdu now,” said the star.

Hsiao is well known for his savvy investment skills, he owns an instant noodle brand and runs a bubble tea chain. He is also one of Taiwan’s top earners and has lucrative endorsement deals in China.

When asked about property investment in Chengdu, he was non-committal stating that he prefers to save money. Netizens commented that his move to China was pragmatic as there was financial opportunity there.

Others joked about him bringing the rain and that citizens of Chengdu should prepare umbrellas because Hsiao is also known as the Rain God.