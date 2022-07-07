Taiwanese singer Miu Chu dies of breast cancer

- Advertisement -

Taiwanese singer Miu Chu died on July 3 from breast cancer. She was 40 years old. Chu’s family issued a statement on her Facebook page saying she “left us peacefully on July 3”.

“Thank you all for your concern. Miu, who has always been full of laughter and brought people positive energy with her music, left us peacefully on July 3,” the family said.

Chu’s family also asked for privacy in their grief, and said that details of her memorial service would be announced down the road.

Chu had been battling breast cancer for two years, she was diagnosed in early 2021. When she first revealed her diagnosis Chu said that she was undergoing treatment and her condition was stable. However some time this year she disappeared from the public eye.

Her last media post was in fact on April 23 where she told her followers that April 21 was Acute Myeloid Leukemia Awareness Day.

Chu shot to fame when she won the third season of the Super Idol contest in 2009. She was also responsible for the famous theme song Ten Million Times Tears in the Taiwanese pop idol television series Love Around that ran on the SET TV channel in 2013.

Her other hit song was Power of Existence which is also the opening song for the 2012 South Korean drama series Wild Romance.

Well know personalities such as the Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-Che and Taiwanese TV talk show host Li Jing expressed their condolences on Monday after learning of her passing.

Chu had performed at the Tainan Summer Music Festival last year.

“Thank you Miu. There is no more pain in heaven. Wish you a good journey,” Huang said on his Facebook page.

Li also took to social media to express sadness at her friend’s passing.

“My baby Miu, tears cannot stop coming down. You are a sunshine angel and we all love you,” she said.