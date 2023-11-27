World’s tallest woman Rumeysa Gelgi experiences inaugural flight

The world’s tallest woman Rumeysa Gelgi from Turkey took her first flight ever last year. The 26-year old who stands at 7 feet 7 inches took the 13 hours journey from Istanbul to California on Turkish Airlines.

The airline removed several seats from the plane to accommodate her. Gelgi has never been on a plane in her life because no seat on the plane can fit her. She also cannot do long distance travel due to her height which causes physical impediments.

The flight attendants however were very understanding as to her needs and took care of her well as she share Instagram photos of her journey. Gelgi suffers from something called Weaver syndrome which accelerates her growth in her body along with other issues.

Gelgi on her first flight

She flew from Turkey to San Francisco and had nothing but praise for the airline and crew. “This will be my first flight as well as my first travel overseas. But I believe that this experiment will be a first for many individuals, not just me. Because as you know, the options of traveling as a stretcher passenger is generally reserved for patients who are being transferred from one intensive care unit to another.”

Gelgi cannot sit up for long due to scoliosis which is basically a spine curvature disorder. Gelgi is now back in Turkey after being in the US for six months. She said the experience has helped her to learn and grow as a person and it will not be her first and last plane trip for sure.

Gelgi has five titles in Guinness World Records, among them for being the world’s tallest teen when she was 14 years old. She is also a qualified web developer. Her genetic condition was first diagnosed at the Hacettepe University Pediatric Endocrinology Clinic and she is the only person in her family to suffer from this condition.

