Tata Mumbai Marathon would include defending champions Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Anchialem Haymanot

As Ethiopia’s Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Anchialem Haymanot, the reigning winners, return to the forefront of the race, excitement is building for the 19th Tata Mumbai Marathon.

Their incredible achievements from the previous year, when Haymanot stunned everyone with a stunning debut time of 2:24:15 and Berhanu dominated with a timing of 2:07:32, have left new event records in the annals of Mumbai’s running history.

The excitement is building for another exhibition of these athletes’ extraordinary athleticism on January 21 as they get ready to defend their crowns.

Haymanot improved her time and finished sixth in Amsterdam with an amazing 2:22:23, while Berhanu set a new season record with a 5:05:48. Their outstanding efforts lit up the Amsterdam course, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to the sport and confirming their ranks among the top runners in the competition.

Hayle said “I won the 2023 edition of the Mumbai marathon under perfect conditions. It was indeed a surprise and unexpected win at that time. But I want to make sure that I replicate my victory in January as I am confident of finishing on top in 2024” an article from latestly.com mentioned.

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024

In the Tata Mumbai Marathon in 2024, defending their crowns won’t be simple. The current champions will be challenged by six men and two women who have improved their personal bests over the record holders.

The top three finishers will get USD 50,000, USD 25,000, and USD 10,000 from the competition’s substantial USD 405,000 prize fund, which is split equally between men and women. Top athletes will be competing in this famous tournament, so get ready for a fierce showdown.

Two Ethiopians and one Kenyan will compete in the women’s race to test Anchialem. Watch out for Sofia Assefa, the 2012 Olympic silver medalist in the steeplechase, and Tadelech Bekele, who placed third at the London Marathon and made an impressive debut in the Amsterdam Marathon recently.

