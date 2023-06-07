Taylor Swift accidentally swallows bug mid-concert

During Taylor Swift’s concert in Chicago as part of her Eras Tour, she had a unique experience. While performing, an insect flew into her mouth, causing her to briefly pause the show.

A fan account shared a clip of the moment where Swift is seen covering her mouth, coughing, and informing the crowd that she had swallowed a bug. She was about to sing Tolerate It from her album, Evermore.

Taylor Swift To Apologize

She apologized and continued to cough in an attempt to get rid of it, jokingly commenting on the taste and asking if anyone had seen it happen.

Numerous bugs present

- Advertisement -

Swift laughed it off, acknowledging the presence of numerous bugs and expressing her intention to avoid a similar incident. Thankfully, there were no further encounters with insects, and she successfully performed the remaining 20 songs on her setlist, consisting of 44 songs.

However, there were additional minor setbacks during her three-night performance at Soldier Field in Chicago.

More minor setbacks

Early into the concert, she encountered technical difficulties with her microphone while singing “Lover,” prompting her to attempt fixing it herself before a stage technician provided her with a replacement microphone.

Swift concerned over fan’s safety

- Advertisement -

However, the singer changed her mind and asked the girl to return to her seat, stating that her brain had momentarily malfunctioned. Later in the show, Swift explained to the audience that her concern was for the fan’s safety.

She had initially planned to hug the girl and bring her on stage but realized that there wasn’t a safe way to facilitate her exit from the stage. A clip shared on Twitter captured Swift’s comments about the incident.

Read More News

Conservative BLACK NBA Star Jonathan Isaac launches ANTI WOKE fashion brand UNITUS

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts