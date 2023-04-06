Teacher sues school in a $40 million lawsuit after 6-year old kid injures her

The internet is going crazy over a teacher suing her 6-year-old student in this controversial $40 million lawsuit. It is not often you’d see a teacher suing the school due to a child that is barely in elementary school. Let alone seeing one getting into a $40 million lawsuit. What did the student do?

ABC news states that on Monday, a first-grade teacher named Abby Zwerner is filing a lawsuit against school officials seeking $40 million in damages. She is alleging gross negligence and the disregard for several warnings about a 6-year-old student who was in a “violent mood.”

Apparently he was armed on the day he shot and seriously wounded her. The incident occurred on Jan. 6, at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia. While sitting at a reading table in her classroom, Zwerner was shot in the hand and chest by the student.

Unfortunately resulting in four surgeries and a nearly two-week stay in the hospital. The shooting shows concerns about how a child so young has access to a gun and is able to shoot his teacher.

Reactions towards the teacher suing the school

Homie got his report card and took matters into his own hands 😂 — Johnny Quarantine 🥇 (@ADeeHD) April 4, 2023

There are some that are joking about the situation. A Twitter user states that this kid is taking matters into his own hands. He probably did that to his teacher due to him receiving bad grades. There are over 6 million views for this tweet, and there are a multitude of reactions towards this situation.

Nah. You don’t get the “just a kid” pass if you shoot someone. pic.twitter.com/O7hkQU1qd0 — Alicia Marie (@AliciaMarieBODY) April 4, 2023

Another user states that the 6-year-old is just a “kid” and does not know any better. Furthermore, the user states that if the child does have malicious intent, then it can be a serious issue. However, others respond by saying that if you shoot someone, regardless of your age, you should not get the “just a kid” pass.

These numbers are inflationary and really don't matter much until the final verdict. Mainly for hype and attention. — Edmund Okoroka (@COkoroka) April 4, 2023

Twitter users are saying that she needs to increase the lawsuit amount to $100 million. Her life was at risk when the incident happened. Another person states that the current numbers are inflationary and will probably be lesser than what it is currently at after the case is done.

