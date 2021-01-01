Home International Teachers and lion tamers get same wage under Cuban reform

Teachers and lion tamers get same wage under Cuban reform

But among the highest paid are provincial governors, who take home $375 a month, nearly twice that of a computer engineer

Lion tamers in Cuba now earns the same salary with the teachers - YouTube grab

AFP
AFP

International
Cuban school , journalists, lion tamers and doctors-in-training will earn the same salary under reforms spelled out Thursday and taking effect in the .

The changes will quintuple the minimum salary to the equivalent of $87 a month and prices in the state-run economy will jump as part of an overhaul in which Cuba’s two currencies will be unified, ending a system in place for 26 years.

The new salary framework sets 32 wage levels depending on the job and the maximum is the equivalent of $396 a month, according to a 77-page Ministry document published Thursday in the official government gazette.

does not specify how much President Miguel Diaz-Canel will earn, nor the head of the Cuban Communist Party, Raul Castro.

Nor does it say how much people in the or Interior Ministry make.

But among the highest paid are provincial governors, take home $375 a month, nearly that of a computer engineer.

In Cuba’s much-vaunted care system, an intern, or doctor in training, will earn $210 a month. That’s the same as a school teacher, a reporter or an animal tamer at a circus.

An Olympic gold medalist in the world takes home $232.

About half of Cuba’s more than three million civil servants will earn much less than the average salary of about $159 a month, said Cuban economist Pedro Monreal.

The reform package will see the convertible peso, which is pinned to the dollar and was introduced in 1994 to replace the , phased out over the next six months.

It will leave only the regular peso, which is worth 24 times less.

The idea is to make the Cuban economy more efficient and easier to understand for foreign investors.

This comes at a time when the country is reeling from toughened sanctions imposed by the administration of President Donald and from a drop in and remittances due to the pandemic.

© Agence -Presse

