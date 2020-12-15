Home International Teachers should be among first for Covid jabs says but ...

Teachers should be among first for Covid jabs says UN but WHO says Santa is immune

The call came as the United States, the country worst hit by the virus, kickstarted the biggest vaccination drive in its history

The good news for this Christmas is that Santa is free to move about - Photo by __ drz __ on Unsplash

Author

AFP
AFP

Date

Category

International
- Advertisement -

The United Nations agency for , UNESCO, on Monday called on governments to give priority access to the new vaccines and be treated like “frontline” workers.

The call came as the United States, the country worst hit by the virus, kickstarted the biggest vaccination drive in its history by giving the jab to a nurse in New York.

“As we see positive developments regarding vaccination we believe that teachers and personnel must be considered a priority group,” UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said in a joint video message with the head of the Education International (EI) teachers’ , David Edwards.

Azoulay and Edwards said when schools and other education facilities were closed to prevent the spread of the virus, “teachers and support personnel remained on the frontline”.

- Advertisement -

As classes moved online they “reinvented the way we teach, we learn,” they said, adding that when schools reopened, teachers returned “courageously” to the classroom.

Stressing that schools are “irreplaceable” Paris-based UNESCO and Brussels-based EI called for teachers to be among the first in line to be inoculated.

The aims to immunise 20 million people by the end of . launched the programme after issuing emergency approval for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine which is already in use in Britain.

SANTA CLAUS AND MRS CLAUS IMMUNE

- Advertisement -

The need not deter Santa from travelling the world and handing out gifts this coming Christmas because he is immune to Covid-19, a World Health Organization official said Monday.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage, ’s lead on the crisis Maria Van Kerkhove told a press briefing she understood many children were worried about how the virus could impact Father Christmas.

“I understand the concern for Santa because he is of older age,” she said, responding to a journalist’s question about whether the fantasy, -bearing figure, known for his grey whiskers and big belly, might not be at heightened risk from Covid.

“I can tell you that Santa Claus is immune to this virus,” said Van Kerkhove, who herself has two young sons.

- Advertisement -

“We had a brief chat with him, and he is doing very well, and Mrs Claus is doing very well, and they are busy right now,” she said.

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

No more CMCO, please: Retailers want government to use a more targeted approach to curb spread of Covid-19 as economy stutters

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 10 -- Retailers are asking the government to apply a more targeted approach when it comes...
Read more
Featured News

Asteroid samples leave Japan scientists ‘speechless’

Scientists in Japan said Tuesday they were left "speechless" when they saw how much dust was inside a...
Read more
Featured News

Gary Cohn giving to charity to resolve Goldman 1MDB impasse

Former Goldman Sachs president Gary Cohn will donate to charity rather than return past earnings that the company sought...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram