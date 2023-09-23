Teen running over retired police chief labelled as “Hispanic White” when he is clearly not

The teen accused of intentionally killing a retired police chief in Las Vegas displayed a shocking lack of remorse when taken into custody. Jesus Ayala, 17 at the time of the incident and now 18, faces 18 counts, including murder, and has a significant juvenile criminal record.

Non-White teen claims he will be out in 30 days after unaliving a former police chief

According to Yahoo News, during the teen’s arrest, Ayala callously commented that he believed he would face minimal consequences, boasting that he’d be out in 30 days. He cynically referred to the incident as a mere “hit-and-run” likely to result in a lenient punishment, despite the severity of the charges against him.

Police, at that point, had not even mentioned the hit-and-run to Ayala during their conversation. His shocking comments were captured on a police body camera. Subsequent investigations also uncovered a video on Ayala’s cell phone showing the fatal collision with 64-year-old Andy Probst, as well as another incident involving a bicyclist struck by a Kia Soul.

The disturbing video, recorded by Ayala, featured voices repeatedly urging “bump him” while laughter and engine noise filled the background. Fortunately, one victim, a 72-year-old man, survived the ordeal.

X users upset at alleged political agenda to lie on teen perpetrator race saying they are “Hispanic White”

- Advertisement -

Initial statements on social media depicts these teens as White supremacists causing unrest among the civilised society. However, it seems that the contrary is true. Initially, some woke users claim that the narrative that these individuals are non-White is excruciatingly racist. Unfortunately, judging from the photos, they hardly look European.

In addition to this, conservatives feel that the woke culture is to find anything that someone did wrong and pin it against White people. There are several memes depicting that people need to find a way to blame this entire situation solely on White people or White supremacism.

Used to be a border patrol agent and we had to mark every hispanic as white on our processing forms — bitfloorsghost (@bitfloorsghost) September 22, 2023

There are several bold claims from alleged former border patrol officers who had to label every Hispanic individual as White. It is unclear if this is true, but it seems that there are several postings depicting Hispanic individuals as White. Regardless, not all Hispanics are White as the countries they are from are typically racially mixed.

Read More News