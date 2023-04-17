Massachusetts Air National Guard Jack Teixeira arrested over leaked Pentagon documents

FBI arrested Jack Teixeira, 21, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard on Thursday in connection with the leaking of classified documents that have been posted online.

The arrest of Teixeira came after the US government doggedly searched who leaked and posted classified documents to a social media platform.

Teixeira was arrested in Massachusetts and will be arraigned in a federal court there.

“This investigation is ongoing. We will share more information at the appropriate time,” the attorney general said.

Since late last week, the FBI has aggressively pursued investigative leads, and the said arrest exemplified the agency’s continued commitment to identifying, pursuing, and holding accountable those who betray the country’s trust and put national security at risk”

The leaked documents posted to social media, some of which have been obtained by CNN, included detailed intelligence assessments of allies and adversaries alike, including on the state of the war in Ukraine and the challenges Kyiv and Moscow face as the war appears stuck in a stalemate.

Who is Jack Teixeira?

According to details of a service record released by the Air Force Thursday, Teixeira is an enlisted airman at the Massachusetts Air National Guard. He joined the service in September 2019 and his official job is Cyber Transport Systems journeyman.

Several former high school classmates of Teixeira’s told CNN that he had a fascination for the military, guns, and war. He would sometimes wear camouflage to school, carried a “dictionary-sized book on guns,” and behaved in a way that made some fellow students feel uneasy.

On Thursday, Biden said he was concerned about the fact the leaks happened, but not necessarily about their content.

“I’m not concerned about the leak. I’m concerned that it happened, but there’s nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of that is of any consequence.”

