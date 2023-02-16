“Terrified” Prince Harry fears family revenge after memoir release

Reports are that Prince Harry is now living like a scared individual with the prospects of revenge from the Royal Family. He apparently has deep secrets that he would not want to go public.

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is a bare all tell all that has left many people quite shocked and the royal family themselves are still reeling as a result of the stories that have been told.

While the monarchy hasn’t said much it has been quite obvious that they are extremely angry and Prince Harry is now worried about a possible retaliation.

Revenge

In a report in OK magazine, one source close to the royals said, “It wouldn’t surprise Harry if the royals spilled some of his deepest secrets to the media.” The same source also said that there are members of the royal household who are determined to discredit Harry at any opportunity, especially now that he has stood up to them.

“Not much he can do about it other than dismiss them as lies. He knows this is classic palace damage control.”

The book has thrown shade to every relative of Harry’s especially to his elder brother Prince William.

In the book Harry has said that his older sibling pushed him during a fight they had over Prince William’s dislike of Meghan Markle.

Royal news correspondent Hilary Fordwich said that the allegations made by Prince Harry was the final straw for Prince William.

Hotheaded

Fordwich said that the father of three is very upset that he has been painted as hotheaded and unsympathetic so he needs time to calm down before addressing Harry.

Royal podcast host Kinsey Schofield said, “He is trying to accept the fact that he lost the brother he knew forever. This is a heartache that he hasn’t felt since the loss of his mother… only heightened by a sense of betrayal. The Prince of Wales has inherited his father’s temper so [he] prefers not to dwell on the topic because it does make him upset.”

Drama notwithstanding, there’s a good chance their father King Charles will still invite the California-based couple to his May coronation in order to present a unified family image, though Schofield says that “William should keep his distance from Harry.”

