The Crown revives bitter Lady Diana-Camilla rivalry on TikTok, Instagram

It is unprecedented how a TV show is reviving the memory of late Lady Diana Spenser after her tragic death in 1997 and this is impacting the younger generation.

Many among the youth commenting on Instagram or on TikTok were probably toddlers or too small to have memories of her.

But The Crown’s portrayal of the British Royal family and the treatment offered to the beloved lady has touched the younger generations.

This has revived the intense rivalry between Lady Diana and Lady Camilla Parker-Bowles, albeit in the absence of the bereaved royal princess.

“Camilla will NEVER be accepted. Stop trying to force her. People know what she did. She will NEVER take the place of Diana,” wrote mrs_mallory_alexis on Instagram.

How deep is the rivalry after Lady Diana died in an accident in Paris 23 years ago? The bitterness against Camilla did not die with the incident.

Instead, every single picture of Camilla posted on the Royal Family’s official Instagram page gets bad reviews. (see below)

Her pictures are bombarded with ‘Love Diana’ or hearts for Diana and some people go to the extent of attacking Camilla personally, accusing her of fermenting the breakup with Prince Charles.

And this feeling is not exclusive to the older generation who witnessed the battle between Diana and Camila or cried heavily upon hearing of Diana’s death.

They were millions across the globe who were shell-shocked at her passing, but what about the youngsters of those in their early 20’s and below who are cheering for the dead princess?

The younger generation on TikTok is equally sarcastic and bitter. While they show love for Diana, they also show disdain and anger for Camilla.

The TikTok post below has 213,000 views and is about a brooch belonging to Princess Diana and redesigned by Camilla.

The comments on the TikTok post are incendiary and are against the wife of Prince Charles. See for yourself.