The past comes back to haunt him; JD Vance interview calling Kamala Harris childless resurfaces

An old interview with Fox News from 2021 has resurfaced where JD Vance questioned Kamala Harris’ leadership because she does not have any biological children.

In the clip, he said some pretty far-out things, and the interview was during his bid for the Senate in Ohio.

He said, “We are effectively run in this country via Democrats…”. He referred to them as a “bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they’ve made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too.” He specifically mentioned Harris and New York Democrat and activist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“How does it make any sense that we’ve turned our country over to people who don’t really have a direct stake in it?” said Vance.

The clip has received feedback online with people calling him out for his values.

Hilary Clinton posted on X, “What a normal, relatable guy who certainly doesn’t hate women having freedoms.”

Actress Jennifer Aniston wrote online in response to the clip, “I truly can’t believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States. All i can say is… Mr Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her too.”

The GOP’s attitude towards reproductive rights is likely to turn women voters away from them.

Harris campaign spokesman James Singer said that this type of ugly and personal attacks from Vance and Trump is in line with their dangerous Project 2025 agenda to ban abortion, and gut Social Security.

Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff’s ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff came out in defence of Kamala Harris against these criticisms of her being childless and not having biological children.

“These are baseless facts. For over 10 years since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I,” she said in an interview with CNN.

”She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it,” she said.

One of the major points of contention for many is Vance’s stand on abortion. In the past he has said that he would support a federal bill to prohibit abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, but believes in certain exceptions.