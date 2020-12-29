Home Celebrity This is how improvised a scene in controversial ‘The Wolf...

Most of the time, actors are required to stick to a script, but once in a while some actors take some freedom in improvising.

This is what happened with in the controversial movie, ‘The ’.

Leo’s improvising led to one of the most impactful and seamless scenes in the whole , says The Things.

“As IMDb highlights, the scene where Jordan (Leonardo DiCaprio) was a bit tipsy and was having trouble getting into his car was totally off the cuff. Leo showed up to set that day and winged , stumbling his way through the scene and getting the perfect shot,” the website says.

While getting into a Lamborghini can be a challenge, the actor’s flopping around and faking at being under the influence totally made sense (and earned a few laughs, too).

It appears Leonardo did not plan ahead for the scene, throwing the script somewhere while he did that thing where he opened the car door with his foot.

But what made the scene more real is the fact that the car did crash (for real) as it was part of the investment of the production in the movie.

Another big Hollywood name, Matthew McConaughey also went off script for plenty of his scenes in the movie.

Critic says the cast did their best to be authentic and true to their characters in the movie, but later on, as we all know, investigators uncovered that they made the movie with stolen 1MDB funds.

‘Wolf of Wall Street’ certainly earned tons of attention for its drama, controversy, and stellar acting but the 1MDH shadows will forever darken its .

