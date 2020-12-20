Home Celebrity This is how is having fun with 's 'perfect...

This is how Nick Jonas is having fun with Priyanka Chopra’s ‘perfect lips’ on TikTok

Nick Jonas had a surprising reaction when Priyanka Chopra asked if she should try a TikTok makeup trick

and had some fun on with Jonas posting a duet with someone documented her lipstick trick.

Shocked by the impressive trick, Priyanka Chopra asked Nick if she should try out?

Nick Jonas Had A Surprising Reaction When Priyanka Chopra Wanted To Try A TikTok Makeup Trick

“Should I try that?,” Priyanka Chopra said.

She puckered her lips on the camera. “No!,” Jonas said, immediately. He captioned the video “when the lips are already perfect.”

Jonas posted the video on his TikTok account showing Priyanka watching the woman painting her lips.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 1. They are spending the year-end holidays in London during the .

@nickjonas

#duet with @rxthism when the lips are already perfect. #priyankachopra

♬ Adderall (Corvette Corvette) – Popp Hunna

“Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my ,” Chopra wrote in her tribute. “Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas,” Priyanka wrote, alongside a photo of the two holding hands on the streets of London.

Nick Jonas’ post on their wedding anniversary says, “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman,” Jonas wrote on his post. “Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you. ❤️ “

Jonas has 3.1 million followers on TikTok. The video of the woman doing the makeup trick has 14.7 million views.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been giving some serious couple goals, says Time of India.

The couple got married after dating for almost six months and became inseparable. They are rocking the headlines for their outings and pictures together.

