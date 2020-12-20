This is how Nick Jonas is having fun with Priyanka Chopra’s ‘perfect lips’ on TikTok

- Advertisement -

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra had some fun on TikTok with Jonas posting a duet with someone who documented her lipstick trick.

Shocked by the impressive trick, Priyanka Chopra asked Nick if she should try it out?

Nick Jonas Had A Surprising Reaction When Priyanka Chopra Wanted To Try A TikTok Makeup Trick

“Should I try that?,” Priyanka Chopra said.

She puckered her lips on the camera. “No!,” Jonas said, immediately. He captioned the video “when the lips are already perfect.”

- Advertisement -

Jonas posted the video on his TikTok account showing Priyanka watching the woman painting her lips.

The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 1. They are spending the year-end holidays in London during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life,” Chopra wrote in her tribute. “Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas,” Priyanka wrote, alongside a photo of the two holding hands on the streets of London.

- Advertisement -

Nick Jonas’ post on their wedding anniversary says, “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman,” Jonas wrote on his post. “Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you. ❤️ “

Jonas has 3.1 million followers on TikTok. The video of the woman doing the makeup trick has 14.7 million views.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been giving some serious couple goals, says Time of India.

The couple got married after dating for almost six months and became inseparable. They are rocking the headlines for their outings and pictures together.

- Advertisement -