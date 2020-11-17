This is Mahathir politicking says Anwar on attacks against him

- Advertisement -

In a live interview with Malaysia Gazette, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim says Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s attacks against him is purely political.

“I played a role in defending Mahathir at a time when he was really facing a downfall in politics. By the time he gave me a chance in Umno, I was already known on the global stage. But if he now says all this is nothing, then I have nothing to say,” adds Anwar.

Last week, Mahathir said Anwar did not make the cut to become Prime Minister of Malaysia. He said the latter could not manage an economic crisis, taking for example the 1997 financial crisis in Asia.

He said Anwar was aligned with the World Bank and IMF but he as PM was against and after sacking Anwar he redressed the economy using unconventional methods.

Mahathir is of the opinion that Anwar would have plunged Malaysia into debt in 1997.

In response to that, the Port Dickson Member of Parliament admits he felt hurt and attacked by Mahathir particularly during his sacking as Deputy PM.

But it is in the interest of the country that Anwar and the Keadilan party decided to accept Mahathir’s offer for help to bring down the Barisan Nasional regime.

He says he forgot the past and forgave Mahathir for what had happened.

“But if you are busy repeating conspiracies and treachery, we can’t accept that. Now I say it is alright and I decided to continue my path,” he said in the exclusive interview.

NOT CHASING THE POST OF PM

Anwar says he is not chasing the post of PM contrary to what Mahathir and others are saying.

He says the handing over of power to him was agreed by Mahathir himself and by the Pakatan Harapan parties. At that time, Mahathir was leading the Berstatu and it was a part of the PH.

“This is not a question of Anwar wanting to be PM, no. I was nominated by the parties in PH with a majority,”he says.

Although he is often asked why he is trying to become the Prime Minister, Anwar says it has been decided in advance, well before PH won the elections in 2018.

He says Mahathir was to be a temporary PM until the transition and it is not something that happened out of the blue.

However, Anwar still believe he can bring a majority of MPs to follow him despite the backlash of his first attempt in September.

He says he respects the Agong’s decision on his audience in October but he is not giving up in pursuing this matter.

He says he was certain he had a comfortable majority at the time he requested the audience with the Agong.