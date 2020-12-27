Home International Three killed, three wounded in Illinois

Three killed, three wounded in Illinois shooting

Three other people had been wounded from the gunfire and were being treated at local hospitals

Picture - Video Grab from www.wifr.com

Author

AFP
AFP

Date

Category

International
- Advertisement -

Three people were killed and another three wounded Saturday in the state of when a shooter opened fire at a bowling alley, police said.

A suspect in his 30s was in police custody.

Rockford city police urged people on to stay away from the area near the Don Carter Lanes bowling alley, as was an “active situation” and officers were clearing the site.

The force posted on shortly after midnight: “37-year-old white male suspect is in custody. There are no others being sought at this time.”

- Advertisement -

’s still an ongoing investigation. We do have three individuals that are confirmed deceased,” police chief Dan O’Shea earlier told a press conference near the scene of the .

He said three other people had been wounded from the gunfire and were being treated at local hospitals.

He did not specify whether the shooter had a motive.

Don Carter Lanes posted a simple message on Facebook after the shooting asking people to “pray please.”

- Advertisement -

Shootings are a frequent occurrence in , but despite the scale of the gun violence efforts to address it legislatively have long been deadlocked at the federal level.

© Agence -Presse

- Advertisement -
Advertisement

Popular

Featured News

Foreigners shake up Egypt’s belly dancing scene

by Menna Zaki At a Cairo hall, Russian belly dancer Anastasia Biserova shimmied to the dance floor in a...
Read more
Celebrity

The Crown revives bitter Lady Diana-Camilla rivalry on TikTok, Instagram

It is unprecedented how a TV show is reviving the memory of late Lady Diana Spenser after her tragic...
Read more
Celebrity

Zaid Darbar-Gauahar Khan wedding festivities kick off with haldi ceremony, see photos

, Dec. 22 -- Actor Gauahar Khan and social media influencer Zaid Darbar began their multiple day wedding celebrations...
Read more
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, A News Media Company, Singapore
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
LinkedIn
LinkedIn
Share
Instagram