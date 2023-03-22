TikTok CEO shares video over the potential US banning

Recently, TikTok CEO shares a warning regarding the potential ban the social media platform might be heading towards. Talks have been on going ever since the Donald Trump administration regarding the banning of the platform.

However, TikTok is making efforts to win over users in anticipation of a congressional hearing on Thursday by featuring CEO Shou Zi Chew in their feeds to alert them about a potential ban. Chew released a video on the official TikTok account, urging users to support the app, which is a subsidiary of ByteDance, and is one minute long.

According to the Verge, it known that TikTok currently employs 7,000 people in the US. Although this falls short of the company’s goal of having 10,000 or more US-based employees by 2020, it is still a significant increase from the 1,400 employees it had in the country the previous year.

Netizens react to the potential TikTok ban

TikTok CEO shares video warning users about a looming ban: “Some politicians have started talking about banning TikTok. Now this could take TikTok away from all 150 million of you.” pic.twitter.com/TnalcCfr73 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 21, 2023

The TikTok CEO claims that almost half of America is on the platform with a whopping 150 million users from the country alone. Furthermore, there are some claims that TikTok is encouraging lewd behaviour among Americans. Thus, pages like Libs of TikTok are there to call out the behaviour of these individuals.

That sounds like a YOU problem 🤡 The algorithm caters videos specifically for you depending on what you search/watch. So seems like you are part of the “problem”. — la gato pero sin botas (@gaabrielamz) March 21, 2023

Netizens claim that the social media platform is not in use for kind messages, instead there are more negative videos on it. However, another person responds to the post citing that the algorithm caters to specific individuals with specific tastes. If anyone is seeing negative content, it means that they must have interacted with a few similar videos in the past.

Thats why i diversify….tiktok. Youtube and Ig also email lists. — Khalil Underwood (@RealKhalilU) March 22, 2023

Others are showing concerns to influencers who solely base their career of the social media platform. This can have negative implications towards those that have their primary audience there. A netizen responds by saying that he diversifies on other social media platforms such as YouTube and Instagram.

U.S is just trying to find their own version that they can solely capitalize off of that’s all this is about to lead up to they act like they’ve doing it for the betterment of the country but they just mad someone else cashing in on it’s citizens lol — MagickTheMenace713 (@sheeeesh713) March 21, 2023

There are others who are more than happy for the app to be banned due to the peculiar music that are frequently trending on it. Claims that the music industry is based on the app is another popular opinion. Moreover, a Twitter user claims that the U.S is trying to either find or make their own version of the app to be able to cash in more.

