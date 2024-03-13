TikTok influencers storm Capitol Hill to save app from ban

TikTok influencers have descended upon Washington, D.C. The move is a last-ditch effort to wage a battle against a bill that threatens to condemn the popular video-sharing platform into oblivion.

TikTok influencers to lobbyists

This unexpected twist in the saga of TikTok’s fate sees influencers turning into lobbyists overnight, racing against time to persuade lawmakers to reject a bill that would force the app’s Beijing-based parent company to either sell or face a nationwide ban in the United States.

TikTok orchestrates a two-day advocacy blitz, strategically timed ahead of a critical House floor vote slated for Wednesday.

Leading the charge is a diverse array of influencers, including Summer Lucille, a TikTok content creator with a staggering 1.4 million followers, who passionately articulates the potential devastation that a ban could wreak upon TikTok’s vibrant ecosystem.

“If they ban it, I don’t know what it will do to the business,” Lucille lamented during an interview arranged by the platform. “It will be devastating.”

However, the path ahead remains uncertain, with bipartisan support for the bill evident in a unanimous House panel approval last week, and President Joe Biden signaling his readiness to sign the legislation into law. Yet, hurdles loom large in the Senate, where various bills targeting TikTok have stalled.

TikTok as battleground

At the heart of the conflict lies a broader geopolitical struggle between the United States and China, with TikTok serving as a battleground for issues ranging from advanced technology to data security.

In TikTok’s corner stands a formidable lobbying apparatus, spearheaded by its parent company ByteDance, which boasts a cadre of well-connected insiders and legal experts in Washington.

Will the combined efforts of lobbyists and influencers be enough to sway the tide, or is TikTok destined to become a casualty in the ongoing geopolitical showdown? Only time will tell.

