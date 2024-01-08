Business Insights Law Personal Finance USA

TikToker claims stores let her steal up to $3,000, then would send her to jail 

ByAsir F

January 8, 2024
store us

Stealing is vehemently wrong, and most social media users would agree that it is wrong. However, a TikToker claims that a chain store would let her steal up to $3,000 and arrest her after she broke the threshold. These stores are a business, and businesses need to make money. If the liberal agenda succeeds, it would be tough for these businesses to make a profit. 

According to The Daily Dot, A TikTok user, Ashley Hernandez, alleged in a viral video that Target allowed her to steal $3,000 worth of items over years to build a case against her. Posted on Monday, the clip garnered 1.4 million views and 174,000 likes, with Hernandez writing, “I know I’m using this trend wrong, but idc.”

Overlay text in the video suggests Hernandez stole from Target for years, implying the store compiled evidence to have her arrested. Comments joked about limits and speculated on Target’s surveillance and data collection methods. Hernandez and Target haven’t responded to requests for comment. The $3,000 threshold’s source remains unknown but may relate to state theft laws. Target’s alleged tracking methods sparked further speculation.

TikToker claims store lets her steal up to $3,000

Several users agree to these big brands doing this as profiling those who stole merchandise from them would be an effective way to reduce cost. Robberies have been at an all time high in woke areas as the laws there are more relaxed than sensible. 

 

Others claim that these stores are working with the FBI to reduce crimes. Some users speculate that these places may use AI technology in order to identify and catch thieves. An X user even claims that cashiers are told to hold on to IDs and scan them with 8K cameras in order to keep these people on record. 

 

Some users asked whether this means that everyone is able to steal up to a certain amount. However, another user responded by saying that those who are in need can try taking their chances by talking to the managers of the store. At times, they would be able to help those in need with discounts or write offs. 

Read More News

Illegal immigrants less likely deported under Biden administration, conservatives fear for America 



Related Post

Business Insights

Noel Tata takes the helm of Tata Trusts, which control the global Tata business empire

October 19, 2024
Business Insights

Ratan Tata, Indian industrialist who shaped a global empire, dies at 86

October 10, 2024
Business Insights

Rediscovering Strength: A Journey to Empowerment with Weislin’s “Find Your Voice” Programme

October 1, 2024

You missed

Asia

Why Trudeau is confronting Delhi over the death of a Khalistani separatist: Canadian politics seen through Indian eyes

October 24, 2024 Abhijit
US politics

23 Nobel laureates in economics rally behind Harris’ bold economic vision

October 24, 2024 Jara Carballo
Asia

Indonesia’s new President Prabowo transformed by social media

October 24, 2024 Abhijit
Asia India

New ferry service connects India and Sri Lanka, praised by passengers, aided by Delhi

October 23, 2024 Abhijit