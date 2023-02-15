Tim Burchett believes American gov’t. has found an alien

Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett believes the U.S. government has “recovered craft” from alien species popularly known as “unidentified flying objects” or UFOs.

When asked if he believes that the U.S. has recovered craft that is not from the planet Earth, Burchett said that “at some point, I believe that has happened.”

“Too many people in the know have told me that, and that we had to do something with these multiple crafts that have crashed and we do not have the technology…I just believe it in my heart,” Tim Burchett said. “I’ve talked to too many pilots, top, top pilots, our Navy pilots, the best pilots in the world, that have said this is what they’ve seen.”

Tim Burchett Sees UFOs

These remarks from Burchett came amidst assumptions about the unidentified flying objects that have recently been shot down over the U.S. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed that the military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean.

Since the Chinese spy balloon was shot down, three other unidentified flying objects have also been taken down. On February 10, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby announced that a U.S. F-22 fighter jet shot down an unknown flying object that was located above Alaska.

“The object was flying at an altitude of 40,000 feet and posed a reasonable threat to the safety of civilian flight,” Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder said.

The LiveCrisisIntel Twitter account posted a map of where several other unknown flying objects have been shot down in recent days.

In a statement to Newsweek, Tim Burchett addressed the recent unknown flying objects shot down and said, “These objects are likely coming from China or maybe some other country, but probably not extraterrestrial. Wherever they come from, we need to know about any foreign objects that enter our airspace and be prepared to defend our country against potential threats they may pose.”

Kinetic Military Threat

On Sunday, the U.S. Department of Defense confirmed that “an F-16 fired an AIM9x to successfully shoot down an airborne object flying at approximately 20,000 feet altitude in U.S. airspace over Lake Huron in the state of Michigan.”

“We did not assess it to be a kinetic military threat to anything on the ground, but assess it was a safety flight hazard and a threat due to its potential surveillance capabilities. Our team will now work to recover the object in an effort to learn more,” the Defense Department added in its statement.

