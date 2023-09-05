Senator Tim Kaine proposes utilizing the 14th Amendment to bar Trump from the 2024 ballot

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia has ignited a fervent debate by suggesting the application of the 14th Amendment to prevent former President Donald Trump from running in the 2024 presidential election.

Citing Trump’s involvement in the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol, Kaine argues that a strong legal case can be constructed to disqualify the former commander-in-chief.

Kaine, a seasoned politician, and former vice-presidential nominee, voiced his thoughts during an interview, stating that the violent events that transpired on that fateful January day were meticulously orchestrated to obstruct the peaceful transition of power.

The 14th Amendment and Kaine

Kaine pointed to a specific section of the 14th Amendment, which stipulates that individuals who, while holding office, engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the Constitution or provided support to its enemies, are ineligible for future public office unless granted amnesty by a two-thirds majority in Congress.

“The language is specific,” Kaine emphasized, highlighting the gravity of Trump’s actions and their potential ramifications under the 14th Amendment.

Intriguingly, Kaine revealed that discussions among his congressional colleagues had previously revolved around employing the 14th Amendment to oust Trump from office instead of pursuing a second impeachment. He believed at the time that this approach might have been a more effective and less polarizing course of action.

Lack of moral compass

Furthermore, Kaine did not mince words when addressing the 2024 Republican presidential contenders who have pledged unwavering support for Trump, even in the face of potential criminal convictions. He criticized them for what he perceived as a “complete lack of a moral compass,” questioning their fitness for leadership in the United States.

“If you are unwilling to acknowledge that Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the peaceful transfer of power should disqualify him, and if you pledge to vote for him regardless of his actions or promise to pardon him if elected, it indicates a deficiency in the moral compass required to lead the greatest nation in the world,” Kaine passionately declared.

