Tina Knowles’ home burglarized, $1 million cash and jewellery gone

It was reported recently that Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles went through a distressing burglary at her home in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, the incident resulted in the loss of approximately $1 million worth of cash and jewellery.

Tina Knowles was away

The 69-year-old businesswoman, who had previously reported a vandal on her property in April, became aware of the burglary when a visitor discovered that a safe containing valuable items had been stolen. Tina was reportedly out of town when the incident occurred.

The details surrounding the entry of the intruders into the property and their escape with the vault are currently unclear. Local law enforcement is actively investigating the case, examining possible video footage and interviewing neighbours who might have relevant information. So far, no significant leads have surfaced.

Another incident

The latest incident follows an alarming event in April when Tina contacted the police due to suspicious sounds near her residence’s front area. It was later revealed that someone had been throwing stones at her mailbox. Fortunately, the suspect was swiftly apprehended with the assistance of a helicopter monitoring his movements and was subsequently placed under a psychiatric hold.

- Advertisement -

Tina resides in the house with her 76-year-old husband, Richard Lawson. The couple decided not to press charges or file a report after the April incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during these tense moments.

Beyoncé on tour

Currently, Beyoncé, her husband Jay-Z, and their three kids are currently in Toronto, Canada, where Beyoncé is captivating fans with her Renaissance tour. The highly anticipated world tour began in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10 and has been enthralling audiences ever since.

Following a lengthy European tour that wrapped at the end of June, the Halo singer will play in various venues around North America until the end of September.

Beyoncé will have performed a total of 57 stadium shows by the time the tour is up. Beyoncé and Jay-Z, both significant characters in the entertainment business, are proud parents to their 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and their six-year-old fraternal twins Rumi and Sir.

Read More News

- Advertisement -

Want BETTER PAY and LESS competition? SPECIALIZE

The photo above is from Instagram

Related Posts