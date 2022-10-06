Toby Madox: Pinoy-blooded singer-songwriter hitting it big in Hollywood

- Advertisement -

Manila, Oct. 5 — Twenty-one year old Toby Madox is the latest Filipino singer-songwriter who has began making a name in the international music scene. His latest single “Bloody Deed” was chosen as the main theme of the upcoming Hollywood thriller “Jane,” which stars Madelaine Petsch of Riverdale fame and will be shown in Philippine cinemas soon.

Toby has been writing and producing songs since he was 14. He has released multiple songs and has collaborated with some of the who’s who in the entertainment circle.

Originally from Davao City, Philippines, Toby moved to Singapore at age 7 with the whole family.

He had his first taste of fame in 2011 when he won the grand prize of the Born To Sing Asia talent search organized by award-winning artist and producer David Foster, using his birth name Miguel Antonio. He was then invited to perform at his David Foster & Friends concert tour that same year.

In 2014, Toby was invited by Black Eyed Peas member and fellow Filipino musician Apl de Ap to join his BMBX Entertainment record label.

That was a turning point in Toby’s life not only because he was able to meet different artists and perform in front of a crowd of thousands, but most importantly he was able to develop his skills professionally through working with equally-talented musicians.

Fast forward to present and sporting his new moniker, Toby Madox is ready to take the world by storm.

Armed with his own sound which is defined as a cross between electro/synth pop, R&B powered by strong, heartfelt vocals, Toby’s music is just infectious. No wonder that the producers of the film “Jane” didn’t think twice to make “Bloody Deed” a part of the movie.

Toby may still be very young and certainly will learn a lot along the way. But at this point, he is living his music dreams, with his own rules. A great achievement indeed!

Toby Madox’s “Bloody Deed” is now available for streaming in all digital platforms worldwide, and exclusively distributed by Curve Entertainment Inc.

