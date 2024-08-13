Tom Cruise flies his own $20 million jet for Olympics closing ceremony

To mark the end of the Paris Olympics and the run-up to the Los Angeles Games in four years’ time, Mission Impossible star and LA denizen Tom Cruise pulled a spectacular stunt in the French capital.

The 62-year-old actor used a harness to jump down the roof of the Paris Stade de France stadium. As if the stunt and the event wasn’t a big enough deal, the megastar had also piloted his own private jet to get to Paris earlier.

Cruise used the Gulfstream G400 to fly to France piloting himself, instead of enjoying the luxurious comforts of the plane.

Cruise has held an aviator’s license since 1994 and owns several planes; a P-51 Mustang, a World War II-era fighter plane and his Gulfstream.

It’s not an unusual move for him to fly his own private jet to France and back. The plane gives him flexibility to come and go as he pleases and travel quickly and comfortably around the world whenever he needs.

The plane costs an estimated $20 million and is known for its speed, range and comfort. It has a maximum range of 4850 miles. It is powered by two Rolls-Royce jet engines and can reach speeds of up to Mach 0.85 or 561mph.

It features all things luxurious and is custom made to suit Cruise’s favourite things. The cabin has plush seats with wide backrests and can fit up to 19 passengers. There’s a sofa that doubles into a bed and a bathroom that is bigger than your average one.

The aircraft also has a jacuzzi and a cinema room where he can watch the latest films while cruising at 40,000 feet.

Cruise who is currently filming Mission Impossible 8, apparently planned for the Olympic stunt in Paris for almost a year and a half. According to Vogue magazine keeping the stunt a secret was the tricky part.

In a funny moment, when he reached the ground after rappelling down from the stadium, one woman tried to kiss him , but he managed to divert her attention. As he reached the ground he was flanked by medal garlanded athletes.

Cruise received the Olympic flag from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and decorated gymnast Simone Biles.