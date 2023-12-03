Tom Holland not ruling out a fourth Spider Man instalment

Tom Holland says he is quite happy to play Spider Man as long as there’s a decent storyline involved. In an interview with the Critics Choice Association, Holland spoke about the potential for Peter Parker.

He said that he won’t be making another Spider Man film just for the sake of making one. It has to be worth his while for a fourth movie to take place.

“All I can say is that we have been actively engaging in conversations about what it could potentially look like for a fourth rendition of my character. Whether or not we can find a way to do justice to the character is another thing.

Holland on the new Spiderman movie

“I feel very, very lucky that we were able to work on a franchise that we were able to work on a franchise that got better with each movie, that got more successful with each movie, which I think is rare, and I want to protect his legacy.”

Holland said that if a good script can be figured out, he would be a fool not to put the suit back on again because he owes everything to Spider-Man.

He also said he loves the character and the people he gets to work with that will allow him to tell another story, “but I’ll only tell it if we can find the right one.”

Holland starred in three Spider-Man films starting with Spider-Man Homecoming and his most recent one was 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. The franchise producer Amy Pascal says that a new trilogy is also in the works.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige in an interview with Entertainment Weekly said that plans for Spidey’s next appearance were still in the writing phase. Feige said that they had a story and some big ideas but the writers still need to put pen to paper.

Read More News

Cover Photo: Wikipedia