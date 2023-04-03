Despite breakup, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix still live together

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix of the famous “Vanderpump Rules” are living under the same roof despite their breakup after the discovery of Tom’s cheating with Raquel Leviss.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ that Tom and Ariana continue to live in their Valley Village home when they’re in town, though they’re no longer sleeping in the same room.

Naturally, it will not be an easy split. According to property records, Tom and Ariana each own 50 percent of the home.

While it sounds like a pretty awkward setup, Tom and Ariana aren’t always in town at the same time. Sources say she’s up in Seattle filming a Lifetime movie for the next few days and Tom took a Southwest flight home this week to visit family in St. Louis.

Sandoval And Ariana Selling Home

The home is 4,453 square feet with 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, so there’s enough space to create a buffer zone of sorts.

Raquel stopped by the pad this week but she didn’t spend the night and was just saying bye to Tom before he took off for his hometown.

Sandoval and Ariana bought the place back in 2019 for $2,075,000. If they sell, it’ll be interesting if they disclose all the drama to prospective buyers.

The pair, who made their relationship public in 2014, dropped $2.075 million on a newly completed 4,334-square-foot home in the Valley Village neighborhood in 2019, according to property records obtained by PEOPLE.

The Scandal

Though Sandoval and Leviss have not confirmed the status of their relationship, Bravo executive Andy Cohen suspects the two are still together amid the scandal’s aftermath. “It is my understanding that they are still [seeing each other],” he said on Monday’s episode of Andy Cohen Live on Sirius XM. “But I can’t say that as fact — that’s what I’ve gathered from my intelligence.”

While the personal drama may end soon, to equally divide the property and all the legal ramifications involved will certainly not end that fast.

